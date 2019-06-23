Funeral service for Mr. James Lee Nelson will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness in Fairmont, North Carolina. The Wake Service will be on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Samuel Bartell Memorial Chapel located at 2511 Highway 9 East in the Riverdale Community of Dillon. Mr. Nelson died on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, South Carolina. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 1010 McKenzie Road, Apartment B12, Dillon, SC.



