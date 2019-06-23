Gerry G. Allen

Memorial services for Gerry Glenn Allen will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held 12:00-1:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mr. Allen, 70, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

Born in Greenville, Mississippi May 2, 1949, he was the son of the late Ray Allen and Edna Genell Rigdon Allen. He was the former Owner of Allen’s Magnovox.

Survivors include his wife, Robin McLaurin Allen of Dillon; children, Shannon Allen Turbeville (Wayne) of Marion, Kennith Gerry Allen of Dillon, Blake Morris (Amanda) of Laurinburg, NC; grandchildren, Blair Cieluch (Chris), Zackary Turbeville, Evan Turbeville, Johnny Morris, and Easton Morris; sisters, Rita Collins, Virginia Allen Burke, both of Mississippi; great-grandchildren, Reagan Cieluch and Carson Fowler.

Memorials may be made to the Dillon Camp of Gideons, P.O. Box 111, Dillon, SC 29536.

Mr. Allen was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Wayne Ray Allen.

Please Share





