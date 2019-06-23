Death Notices

Funeral service for Cynthia Brunson Norman will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2:00pm at Manning Baptist Church in Dillon. Burial will follow at the Rest Haven Cemetery in Dillon, SC. Ms. Norman died on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at her residence in Dillon. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 1819 Sonny Drive, Dillon, SC.

Funeral service for Tahisha Cribb will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Poplar Creek Baptist Church in Lake View, SC. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Ms. Cribb died on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at MUSC in Charleston, South Carolina. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 654 Lupo Road, Lake View, South Carolina.

Funeral service for Joshua McRae will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at New Holly UMC in Little Rock, SC. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Mr. McRae died on Friday, June 14, 2019 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, South Carolina. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 4051 Highway 57 North, Little Rock, SC.



