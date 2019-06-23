Services for Charlotte “Ann” Miller were held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Latta Baptist Church with burial in Bermuda Cemetery. Visitation was held 7:00-9:00 p.m. Friday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Mrs. Miller, 74, passed away on her birthday Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

Born in Lumberton, NC, June 5, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Harley Franklin Mishoe and Millie Carroll Mishoe. She was retired from Sara Lee Hoisery.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Watson R. Miller of Latta; children, Rhonda (Darren) Martin, and Paula Porter, both of Marion, SC; grandchildren, Matt (Tiffany) Porter, Savanna Martin, and Jacob Martin; great-grandson, Hunter Porter; sisters, Estalean (Alton) Hyatt of Wallace, NC, and Lois (John) Strickland of Latta.

Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her sisters, Bonnie Lou Blackmon, Betty Lou Wilkerson, and Frances Harlean Wilkes.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or to the Shriner’s Hospital, 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.



