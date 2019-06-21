Flag Retirement Ceremony Planned

On Thursday, June 27, 2019, Woodmen Life will be hosting an American Flag retirement ceremony.

This event will be held at the Woodmen Life Chapter Hall at 1362 Old Latta Highway in Dillon and begin with dinner at 7:00 p.m.

Should anyone be in possession of United States Flags that require proper respectful disposal, please bring these flags with you.

For additional information, feel free to contact Edwin Stephens at 843-496-3564.

