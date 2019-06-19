St. Pauls NOAA Weather Radio Repaired

The St. Pauls NOAA Weather Radio was recently repaired to fix damage from Hurricane Florence.

Winds from Florence blew the antenna into the west face of the tower.

As a result, the range of the transmitter was impacted. On Friday a tower crew re-positioned the antenna and installed stabilizer bars that will prevent winds from pushing the antenna out of position again. The antenna for the St. Pauls NOAA Weather Radio sits at 715′ on the north leg of the tower.

In NC this transmitter serves Moore, Harnett, Scotland, Hoke, Cumberland, Sampson, Robeson, Bladen, and Columbus counties. In SC, this transmitter serves Marlboro and Dillon counties.

Please Share





