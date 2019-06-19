Local Group Gets Hurricane Florence Recovery Grant

COLUMBIA, May 23, 2019–The One SC Fund Grants Committee has announced the fourth round of grant awards for Hurricane Florence relief and recovery projects across South Carolina. Grantees will receive a total of $365,000 to support their projects.

To date, the One SC Fund, established by former Governor Nikki Haley in November 2015 after the Thousand Year Flood to help South Carolinians who are recovering from a disaster, has awarded $4,867,500 in grants to nonprofits to support disaster recovery projects across our state, helping more than 2,400 families return home.

The following nonprofit organizations will receive grants from the One SC Fund for their projects:

• Catholic Charities of South Carolina: Home recovery/rebuild, materials, disaster case management, and other disaster related unmet needs in Dillon County.

• Church of the Brethren DBA: Brethren Disaster Ministries: Home recovery/rebuild and mitigation in the Town of Nichols in Marion County.

• Darlington County Long-Term Recovery Group: Home recovery/rebuild, water/tree removal, disaster case management, door-to-door community outreach to identify families in poor rural communities, temporary shelter/lodging, and repairs to plumbing, electrical wiring and bug infestation in Darlington County.

• Dillon County Long Term Recovery Group: Home recovery/rebuild and materials in the towns of Dillon, Latta and Lake View in Dillon County.

• Home Works of America: Home recovery/rebuild, water/tree removal, and materials in Florence County.

• Marion County Long-Term Recovery Group: Home recovery/rebuild and disaster case management in Marion County.

• Marlboro County Long Term Recovery Group: Home recovery/rebuild and materials in Marlboro County.

• South Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church/UMCOR: Disaster case management in Chesterfield and Marlboro Counties.

• United Way of Chesterfield County: Home recovery/rebuild, materials, and disaster case management in Chesterfield County.

The nonprofit grant recipients were selected by a grants committee made up of board members from five Community Foundations in South Carolina, and business and civic leaders. These individuals know their communities well and are able to distribute the funds to areas where the dollars will have the greatest impact.

“The One SC Fund continues to help South Carolinians affected by disaster return home,” says JoAnn Turnquist, president and CEO of Central Carolina Community Foundation. “We are extremely grateful for the many generous donors who have helped these families and individuals.”

Donations to the One SC Fund have come from individuals, organizations, and businesses from across our nation. There is still much work to be done in order to rebuild homes and lives affected by recent disasters in our state. Central Carolina Community Foundation is proud to note that 100% of monies donated to the One SC Fund are distributed to local nonprofits providing disaster relief and recovery.

Nonprofit organizations can find information about applying for grants at https://yourfoundation.org/OneSCGrants. The next round of applications will open on September 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019.

