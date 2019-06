Dillon District Four Educators Approved For Re-employment

The following Dillon District Four educators are recommended for re-employment for the 2019-2020 school year.

East School:

Anna M. Adams- Teacher, Kimberly J. Arnette- Teacher, Ashleigh Baxley- Teacher, Shannon B. Berry- Principal, Paula B. Best- ESOL Teacher, Lamecisa Bethea- Teacher, Candace Bohachic- Teacher, Kimberly Branch- Teacher, Marcia, Bryant- Teacher, Rebecca D. Coleman- Media Specialist, Linda S. Commedo- Teacher, Courtney Cox- Teacher, K. Leigh Dotson- Teacher, Celeste M. Gough- Teacher, Jasmine Hamilton- Teacher, Ashley S. Hardee- Teacher, Alexandra Huggins- Teacher, Tammy Lewis- Teacher, Joann S. Lewis- Teacher, Leigh Ann Moody- Teacher, Miranda E. Page- School Counselor, Christie Roberts, Holli Strickland- Teacher, Shelia J. Tanner- Literacy Coach, Jennifer Walters- Teacher, Miranda Williams- Teacher.

Gordon Elementary:

Paul Abrahamsen- Teacher, Rebekah G. Baker- School Counselor, Erin Kinney Burt- Assistant Principal, Eloise Cantey- Teacher, Elizabeth Conner-Teacher, Fred Cook- Teacher, Shamada Davis- Teacher, Rebekah L. Eaker-Teacher, Crystal Ellison- Teacher, Angelia Furnace-Teacher, Ellen Gerald- Teacher, Gordon, Joseph Hedgepeth- Teacher, Shanna Hunt- Media Specialist, Deborah H. Lee- Teacher, Sarah Price Lynch- Literacy Coach, Patricia Ann McRae- Teacher, Toni Norton- Teacher, Jessica Owens- Teacher, Steven E. Reaves- Teacher, Marsha H. Rogers- Teacher, Michele C. Smith- Teacher, Christen Townsend- Teacher, Laura Wallace- Teacher, Famon Whitfield III- Principal, and Brooke Wright- Teacher.

South:

Paul J. Alderman- Teacher, Robin M. Allen- Teacher, Frankie Ann Camp- Literacy Coach, Jennifer Dudney- Teacher, Sherika Ford- Teacher, Victoria Gray- Teacher, Phillip Herring- Teacher, Sharon Leonard- Teacher, Nichole Lewis- Teacher, Amy M. Moody- Media Specialist, Janet Powers-Penuel- Principal, Sarah M. Raia- Teacher, Melissa G. Rowell- Teacher, and Charles Wright-Teacher.

Dillon Middle:

Jackie Amos- Teacher, Dyke Ansted- Teacher, Geneva Baker- Teacher, Gary Barfield-Teacher, Jenise Bracey- School Counselor, Sandra Bridgers- Teacher, Melinda D. Brown- Teacher, Shirl Carter- Teacher, Oprah Coatney- Teacher, Meredith Coleman- Teacher, Rodney D. Cook- Principal, Paige Coward- Teacher, Jane Crawford- Career Specialist/School Counselor, Donna Crawford- Teacher, Linda Dial- Teacher, Krista Driggers- Teacher, Joshua Fleetwood- Teacher, Donna Flowers- Teacher, Angela B. Grossetti- Teacher, Ronald Hughes- Teacher, Kimberly Hyatt- Title I facilitator, Walter Jackson- Assistant Principal, Mavis Livingston- teacher, Elizabeth B. McCallum- teacher, Jamie McClellan- Teacher, Kim McCuiston- Teacher, Ella M. McLaughlin-Teacher, Kevin McClellan- Teacher, Michael McRae- Assistant Principal, Heather Miller- Teacher, Lee Page- Career Specialist, Cindy H. Quick- Teacher, Patsy A. Rankin- Teacher, Sandra Roberts- Teacher, Sandra P. Simmons- Teacher, Carolyn Smith- Teacher, Jacqueline P. Smith- Teacher, Lon (Splinter) Spivey- Teacher, and Teresa G. Stephens- Teacher.

Dillon High

Donna Ansted- Teacher, Antionette Bostic- Teacher, Zulay Burgos-Rodriguez- Teacher, Sha B. Campbell- Teacher, Korriell D. Carmichael- Teacher, Heidi Causey- Teacher, William E. Clark- Teacher, J. Keith Coward- Teacher, Greg Dozier- Teacher, Timothy Gibbs- Principal, Randy Gray- JROTC Instructor, Jessica Green- Teacher, Bryan Grice- Teacher, Amanda Hasting- Teacher, Zachary Hayes- Career Specialist, Col. Timothy Houser- JROTC Senior Officer, Timothy Hyatt- Teacher, Kimberly Jackson- School Counselor, Angela J. Jackson- Teacher, Harriet Jackson- School Counselor, Patrice Lindsay- Teacher, Trisha McCallum- Teacher, Felicia McCollum- Teacher, Wendy McDaniel- Assistant Principal, Bernice R. McGaha- Teacher, F. Martin McIntyre- Teacher, M. Alan McLaurin- Teacher, James D. McMillian- Teacher, Chessie Miller, Teacher, Nchinda Neng- Teacher, James Norris- Teacher, Melissa R. Page- Teacher, Rodney Quick- Teacher, Christopher Ray- School Counselor, Kevin L. Roberts- Teacher, Maurice Robinson- Teacher, Kelvin Roller- Teacher, Karla Silva- Teacher, Shelton Simmons- Teacher, Heather Small- Teacher, Kathy O. Smith- Teacher, Matthew Smith- Long Term Substitute, Paula J. Stranahan- Teacher, Shinneker Swaby-Douglas- Teacher, Ezra Thuita- Teacher, Jestine Wade- Media Specialist, Mary Claire Wiggins- Teacher, Paul Wiggins- Teacher, Cynthia Williams- Curriculum Specialist, Janice G. Willis- Teacher, and Adrian Wright- Teacher.

Stewart Heights:

Mithcell Arnette- Teacher, Laura C. Bracey- Title I Facilitator, Sandra B. Callahan- Teacher, Jennifer Collins- Teacher, Pamela S. Evans- Teacher, Gaye H. Graham- Teacher, Katreia E. Horne- Teacher, Alison Huggins- Teacher, Martha Isbell- Teacher, Veronica M. Locklear- Teacher, Margaret McLellan- Teacher, Alison Moody- Teacher, Wendy C. Pace- Principal, Janis Page- Teacher, Kellyson Poe- School Counselor, Patsy Lou Powers- Teacher, Amy Sherman- Teacher, Samantha Stephens- Teacher, Sandy Stephens- Literacy Coach, Brittney Thompson- Media Specialist, and Larry Williams- Teacher.

Lake View Elementary:

April B. Buffington- Teacher, Melissa L. Buffkin- Teacher, Nicole Elvington- Title I Facilitator, Allie E. Hasty- Teacher, Brandy Hufford- Teacher, Larece Hunt- School Counselor, Shirbey Johnson- Teacher, Sarah C. Lane- Teacher, Heather G. Moody- Teacher, Ashley Powell- Teacher, Artie Quick- Teacher, Crystal Reed- Teacher, Melissa A. Rowland- Literacy Coach, Courtney H. Scott- Teacher, Anna B. Thigpen- Teacher, Kimberly M. Walsh- Principal, Leanna ward- Teacher, and Adam C. Williams- Teacher.

Lake View High:

Matthew Ammons- Teacher, Amanda Burdin- Teacher, Jeffery Ceasar- Teacher, William Daniels- Teacher, Samanthia Evans- Teacher, Kelli Floyd- Teacher, Andrew Ford- Teacher, Kimberly M. Garris- School Counselor, Pamela Gasque- Teacher, Joesph Gleason- Teacher, Julie hatcher- Career Specialist, Brittany Huggins- Teacher, Daryl King- Teacher, Angela King- Teacher, Justin Koury- Teacher, Terry Lasyone- Teacher, Angela E. McKenzie- Teacher, Ramona-McKoy-Cummings- Teacher, Chavis McMillian- Teacher, Tamara D. Nance-Bethea – Assistant Principal, Miranda Outlar- Teacher, Rene W. Parnell- Teacher, Lauren Ray- Teacher, Amanda R. Smith- Teacher, Thomas W. Spivey- Teacher, Erica Wright- Teacher, and Ryan F. Young- Teacher.

District:

Jacqueline H. Camp- School Nurse, Heather M. Causey- School Psychologist, Matthew Dirocco- Computer Technician/ Network Engineer, Polly Elkins- Assistant Superintendent, Perry Ford- Instructional/Technology Support, Theresa Hamer- School Nurse, Sherry Hayes- Payroll Manager, Carolyn Ann Jackson- Lead Nurse, Brandi H. Jackson- PEC Compliance Coach, Donna Lane- Network Services Manager/ Tech Support, Danielle C. Moody- Computer Technician/ Network Engineer, Julia G. Pittman- Lake View/ School Nurse, Kelly P. Price- School Nurse, Bryan Rivenbark- Chief Financial Officer, Dean Routzohn- Computer Technician/ Network Engineer, and Mamie Tedder- Director- Accounting Services.

The following retired-rehired educators are recommended for re-employment for the 2019-2020 school year.

Lake View

Elementary:

Frances Baker- Teacher, Laura G. Britt- Teacher, Donna Cox- Teacher, Constance Lane- Teacher, Robin Moody- Teacher, and Eula Page- Media Specialist.

Lake View High:

Marcella Blue- Teacher, John B. Dew- Teacher, Tina R. Edge- Teacher, Johnny G. Edge- Teacher, Cloy Ford- Teacher, Barbara Ann Hawkins- Curriculum Coordinator, Elizabeth M. Herlong- Media Specialist, Robert K. Herlong-Teacher, Joan Rocha- Teacher, Tracy Townsend- Teacher, and Sharon P. Williams- Teacher.

Dillon Middle:

Marcia Bethea- Media Specialist, Dixie Drew- Teacher, Audrey Hart- Teacher, and Anne P. Johnson- Teacher.

Dillon High:

Wanda Graham- Teacher, and Lillie T. Page- Teacher.

East:

Debra C. Butler- Teacher, Mary Jane Coward- Teacher, Page A. Spivey- Teacher, and Sandra Webster- Teacher.

South:

Norma Coote- Teacher, Dorothy Johnson- Teacher, and Vernetta Ward- Teacher.

Stewart Heights:

Terry Grimsley- Teacher, Dana F. Hayes- Teacher, Jerri S. Lewis- Teacher, Paulette C. Rogers- Teacher, and Sonja W. Rogers- Teacher.

Gordon:

Betty Roberts- Teacher.

The following school nurses are recommended for re-employment for the 2019-2020 school year.

Theresa Hamer- School Nurse, Kelly P. Price- School Nurse, Jacqueline H. camp- School Nurse, Carolyn Ann Jackson- Lead Nurse, Julia G. Pittman- Lake View/ School Nurse.