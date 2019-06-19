2019-2020 School Calendar Announced

The following school calendar for Dillon School District Four for the 2019-2020 school year was recently approved. The calendar is shown below. Parents and guardians with students in the district may wish to cut and save this calendar.

Dillon School District Four

2019-2020 School Calendar

July 4—July 4th Holiday

July 30- August 2—School Administrative Training

August 6—SCTS/Mentor/SMC Training-9 a.m.

August 7—New Teacher Orientation-8 a.m.

New Teacher Luncheon-12 Noon

August 8—New Teacher Technology Orientation

8 a.m.-12 p.m.

August 12-16—Teacher Inservice-Workdays

August 15—Open House and Registration 2 p.m. -6 p.m. /

Teachers arrive at 12 p.m.

August 19— First Day for Students

September 2—Labor Day Holiday

September 18—Progress Reports

September 20—Teacher Inservice-Workday

October 22—45th Day

October 24—Parent Conferences (4 p.m.-6 p.m.)

October 25—Teacher Inservice-Workday

October 29—Report Cards

November 25—Progress Reports

November 27-29—Thanksgiving Holidays

December 20—Half Day for Students/ Half Day for Teachers

December 23-January 3—Winter Break

January 6—Students Return

January 6-10—Semester exams

January 13—90th Day

January 20—Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday

January 21—Report Cards

February 13—Progress Reports

February 21—Teacher Inservice-Workday

March 18—135th Day

March 19—Parent Conferences (4 p.m.-6 p.m.)

March 20—Teacher Inservice-Workday

March 25—Report Cards

April 13-17—Spring Break

April 28—Progress Reports

May 20-21—Senior Exams

May 25—Memorial Day Holiday

May 27-28—Underclass Exams

May 29—Make-Up Exams

—Half Day for Students

May 29—180th Day

—Half Day for Students

—DHS Graduation (10 a.m.), LVHS

Graduation (8 p.m.), Adult Education

Graduation (2 p.m.)

June 1— Teacher Inservice-Work Day

June 2—Report Cards Mailed K-12

Inclement Weather Make-Up Days

1st Semester—September 20th, October 25th

2nd Semester—February 21st, March 20th

