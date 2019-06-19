2019-2020 School Calendar Announced

The following school calendar for Dillon School District Four for the 2019-2020 school year was recently approved. The calendar is shown below. Parents and guardians with students in the district may wish to cut and save this calendar.
Dillon School District Four
2019-2020 School Calendar
July 4—July 4th Holiday
July 30- August 2—School Administrative Training
August 6—SCTS/Mentor/SMC Training-9 a.m.
August 7—New Teacher Orientation-8 a.m.
New Teacher Luncheon-12 Noon
August 8—New Teacher Technology Orientation
8 a.m.-12 p.m.
August 12-16—Teacher Inservice-Workdays
August 15—Open House and Registration 2 p.m. -6 p.m. /
Teachers arrive at 12 p.m.
August 19— First Day for Students
September 2—Labor Day Holiday
September 18—Progress Reports
September 20—Teacher Inservice-Workday
October 22—45th Day
October 24—Parent Conferences (4 p.m.-6 p.m.)
October 25—Teacher Inservice-Workday
October 29—Report Cards
November 25—Progress Reports
November 27-29—Thanksgiving Holidays
December 20—Half Day for Students/ Half Day for Teachers
December 23-January 3—Winter Break
January 6—Students Return
January 6-10—Semester exams
January 13—90th Day
January 20—Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday
January 21—Report Cards
February 13—Progress Reports
February 21—Teacher Inservice-Workday
March 18—135th Day
March 19—Parent Conferences (4 p.m.-6 p.m.)
March 20—Teacher Inservice-Workday
March 25—Report Cards
April 13-17—Spring Break
April 28—Progress Reports
May 20-21—Senior Exams
May 25—Memorial Day Holiday
May 27-28—Underclass Exams
May 29—Make-Up Exams
—Half Day for Students
May 29—180th Day
—Half Day for Students
—DHS Graduation (10 a.m.), LVHS
Graduation (8 p.m.), Adult Education
Graduation (2 p.m.)
June 1— Teacher Inservice-Work Day
June 2—Report Cards Mailed K-12
Inclement Weather Make-Up Days
1st Semester—September 20th, October 25th
2nd Semester—February 21st, March 20th