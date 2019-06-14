2018-CP-17-00156 US Bank vs S.C. Housing Corporation Elaine Matthews

NOTICE OF SALE

BY VIRTUE of a decree heretofore granted in the case of: U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee for the RMAC Trust, Series 2018 G-CTT vs. SC Housing Corp.; Any Heirs-At-Law or Devisees of Elaine A. Mathews, Deceased, their heirs, Personal Representatives, Administrators, Successors and Assigns, and all other persons entitled to claim through them; all unknown persons with any right, title or interest in the real estate described herein; also any persons who may be in the military service of the United States of America, being a class designated as John Doe; and any unknown minors or persons under a disability being a class designated as Richard Roe; , C/A No. 2018CP1700156, The following property will be sold on July 1, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the Dillon County Courthouse to the highest bidder: All and singular that certain piece, parcel or lot of land in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, and located approximately one and one-half (1

1/2) miles Southeast of Latta, South Carolina, with the following measurements and boundaries: Beginning in the ditch where lot joins land, now or formerly of David Tracy Johnson and his mother, Ethel B. Johnson, also Evander Brumbles and McKever Brumbles (corner marked by an iron pipe), and running along the ditch joining McKever Brumbles’ lot South 13 degrees 52 minutes East 167.1 feet to junction of ditches; thence along another ditch South 75 degrees 16 minutes West 142.2 feet; thence North 19 degrees 48 minutes West 142.9 feet; thence North 66 degrees 24 minutes East 159.2 feet to the beginning point; also a 30 foot driveway, the Eastern side of which is formed by the center of a ditch running from the above beginning point North 18 degrees 53 minutes East approximately 265 feet to a road running from the Lietner Street-Ebenezer Church Road to S.C. Highway 917; said lot being bounded Northeast by Evander Brumbles and McKever Brumbles, and on the remaining sides by other land of David Tracy Johnson and his mother, Ethel Johnson.

Derivation: Book 446; Page 249

230 Johnson Rd, Latta, SC 29565-4131

119-00-00-028

SUBJECT TO ASSESSMENTS, DILLON COUNTY AD VALOREM TAXES, EASEMENTS AND/OR, RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD, AND OTHER SENIOR ENCUMBRANCES.

TERMS OF SALE: A 5% deposit in certified funds is required. The deposit will be applied towards the purchase price unless the bidder defaults, in which case the deposit will be forfeited. If the successful bidder fails, or refuses, to make the required deposit, or comply with his bid within 30 days, then the property will be resold at his risk. No personal or deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding will not remain open after the date of sale, but compliance with the bid may be made immediately. The successful

bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 3.75% per annum. For complete terms of sale, see Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale filed with the Dillon County Clerk of Court at C/A #2018CP1700156.

NOTICE: The foreclosure deed is not a warranty deed. Interested bidders should satisfy themselves as to the quality of title to be conveyed by obtaining an independent title search prior to the foreclosure sale date.

James W. Peterson, Jr.

Special Referee for

Dillon County

John J. Hearn

Attorney for Plaintiff P.O. Box 100200 Columbia, SC 29202-3200 (803) 744-4444

013957-00759

Website: www.rtt-law.com (see link to Resources/Foreclosure Sales).