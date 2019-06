FOUND!



Mrs. Jaxie Rogers has been found alive in Columbus County, NC, according to Captain Cliff Arnette of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. She was found shortly after 11:30 a.m. this morning. Law enforcement got a call on the vehicle initially and brought in a helicopter and bloodhounds. She was found in a wooded area not far from her vehicle. Arnette thanks the public for all of their help in trying to locate Mrs. Rogers.