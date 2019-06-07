Mount Calvary Baptist Church Holds Baby Dedication

Mount Calvary Baptist Church held baby dedication at the beginning of the 11:00 a.m. worship service on Sunday, May 12.

Emily Lauren Price was born on June 4, 2018. She was presented to the church by her parents, Jason and Koaty Price.

Graham Isaiah Cooke was born on December 11, 2018. He was presented to the church by his parents, Nick and Toni Cooke.

Mount Calvary Baptist Church also recognized Mothers during the 11:00 a.m. worship service on Sunday, May 12.

Mrs. Bernice Causey was the oldest Mother present for the service, and Mrs. Blair Winburn and Mrs. Florence Weatherford had the most children present for the service while Mrs. Frannie Campbell was the youngest mother present for the service. Each of these mothers was presented with a beautiful flower.

Rev. Harold Cooke’s sermon was from I Samuel, chapter 1.

At the conclusion of the service, all mothers were presented a gift by Mount Calvary Baptist Church.

Mount Calvary Baptist Church is located at 405 Mount Calvary Road, Dillon.

