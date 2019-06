CHECK PRESENTATION—The Main Street United Methodist Men held their annual charity golf tournament recently at the City of Dillon Municipal Golf Course. This year the $27,200.00 funds will benefit Helping Hands. Helping Hands feeds over 300 families per month and over 4,000 per year. Pictured are, left to right, Robert Johnson, Vivian Johnson, Teresa J. Mason, Ronnie “Catfish” Carter, Dr. Phil Wallace, and Rev. Henry Altman (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)