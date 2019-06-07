County Council To Hold Public Hearing On Joint Industrial Park

The Dillon County Council will hold a public hearing that will occur at a meeting of Dillon County Council on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 4:00 p.m., at the Dillon County Administrative Office/Council Chambers at 109 South Third Avenue in Dillon.

The purpose is to receive public input and comment in conjunction with Dillon County Council considering and giving reading to an Ordinance entitled “AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND AN AGREEMENT FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A JOINT COUNTY INDUSTRIAL AND BUSINESS PARK (2014 PARK) OF DILLON AND MARION COUNTIES SO AS TO ENLARGE THE PARK.”

Any person wishing to speak regarding the ordinance may attend the meeting and will be heard during the public hearing.

If special accommodations are needed to participate in the public hearing, contact Jamie Sue Stephens by phone at 843-774-1401 at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting date.