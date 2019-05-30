Mayor Corey Jackson Suspended From Office By Governor

New Dillon mayor, Corey Jackson, was immediately suspended upon taking office as mayor by Governor Henry McMaster. A copy of the order is attached to this post.

Jackson’s attorney, Rose Mary Parham, said, “Governor McMaster suspended Corey upon Corey taking office, which prompted Corey to have a private, rather than public, swearing-in ceremony. The Governor’s suspension is standard procedure for elected officials facing criminal charges. Corey maintains his innocence and looks forward to his day in court.”

Click to download the copy of the order:

2019-05-29 FILED Executive Order No. 2019-20 – Suspending Mayor-Elect of Dillon