LATTA—American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Old Magnolia Road in Latta, was damaged by a fire last night.
The Dillion Fire Station #9 responded to the blaze. The Red Cross is helping three adults and four children by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
Red Cross Assisting Latta Family
