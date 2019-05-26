PHOTO GALLERY: Latta UMC Holds Talent Extravaganza

Latta United Methodist Church held a Talent Extravaganza recently. Several participated including Zane Sawyer on piano, Camdyn Taylor on piano, Adalie Taylor on piano, Bella Herring who clogged, Mac Munn on piano, George Roberts on piano, Michael Roberts singing, Aubry Allen on piano, Raney Coleman singing, and Christian Britt on electric bass. Sophie Haselden and Lola Haselden participated as emcees.

PHOTO GALLERY

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.

