Dillon County Demographics Shared At County School Board Meeting

Here are some interesting facts about Dillon County shared by Dr. Kyle Wagner of Northeastern Technical College at a recent presentation to the Dillon County Board of Education.

Dillon County Demographics by Race

White: 48 percent

Black: 47 percent

Other: 5 percent

Dillon County Demographics by Working Population

of the working population in Dillon County…

-Only 26 percent of the population lives and works in Dillon County.

-40.1 percent live in the county and commute to work out of Dillon County, Florence, and Marion counties make up the largest percentage.)

-33.2 percent of the workers in our county are commuting to work in Dillon County. (Marion and Robeson counties make up the largest percentage).

Dillon County Demographics -Employment Opportunities

(Private Sector)

-Manufacturing – 22 percent

– Retail trade – 16 percent

-Healthcare and Social Assistance – 14 percent

-Accommodations and Food Services- 13 percent

-Transportation and Warehousing- 12 percent

Dillon County Demographics-Employment Opportunities

The types of employment opportunities in Dillon County- The top 5 career areas:

Manufacturing (1,793) 22%

– 21% are Ages 55+ / 46% are Ages 35-54 / 28.5% are Ages 34 and below

Retail Trade (1,286) 15.7%

– 21% are Ages 55+/ 36% are Ages 35-54 / 43% are Ages 34 and below

Health Care and Social Assistance (1,119) 13.7%

-28.3% are Ages 55+/ 55.2% are Ages 35-54 / 16.5% are Ages 34 and below

Accommodation and Food Services (1,100) 13.4%

– 9% are Ages 55+/ 23% are Ages 35-54 / 68% are Ages 34 and below

Transportation and Warehousing (1,014) 12.4%

– 13.7% are Ages 55+/ 31.1% are Ages 35-54 / 55.5% are Ages 34 and below