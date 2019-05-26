Dillon County Demographics Shared At County School Board Meeting

Here are some interesting facts about Dillon County shared by Dr. Kyle Wagner of Northeastern Technical College at a recent presentation to the Dillon County Board of Education.
Dillon County Demographics by Race
White: 48 percent
Black: 47 percent
Other: 5 percent
Dillon County Demographics by Working Population
of the working population in Dillon County…
-Only 26 percent of the population lives and works in Dillon County.
-40.1 percent live in the county and commute to work out of Dillon County, Florence, and Marion counties make up the largest percentage.)
-33.2 percent of the workers in our county are commuting to work in Dillon County. (Marion and Robeson counties make up the largest percentage).
Dillon County Demographics -Employment Opportunities
(Private Sector)
-Manufacturing – 22 percent
– Retail trade – 16 percent
-Healthcare and Social Assistance – 14 percent
-Accommodations and Food Services- 13 percent
-Transportation and Warehousing- 12 percent
Dillon County Demographics-Employment Opportunities
The types of employment opportunities in Dillon County- The top 5 career areas:
Manufacturing (1,793) 22%
– 21% are Ages 55+ / 46% are Ages 35-54 / 28.5% are Ages 34 and below
Retail Trade (1,286) 15.7%
– 21% are Ages 55+/ 36% are Ages 35-54 / 43% are Ages 34 and below
Health Care and Social Assistance (1,119) 13.7%
-28.3% are Ages 55+/ 55.2% are Ages 35-54 / 16.5% are Ages 34 and below
Accommodation and Food Services (1,100) 13.4%
– 9% are Ages 55+/ 23% are Ages 35-54 / 68% are Ages 34 and below
Transportation and Warehousing (1,014) 12.4%
– 13.7% are Ages 55+/ 31.1% are Ages 35-54 / 55.5% are Ages 34 and below