Democratic Presidential Candidate To Hold Town Hall In Sellers On Saturday

Democratic Presidential Candidate, Marianne Williamson, will host a town hall meeting on Saturday with Mayor Barbara Hopkins in the Town of Sellers. In addition, she will tour existing damage from the impact of Hurricane Florence. From 11:00-11:55 a.m., she will be at the Sellers Town Hall (PUBLIC EVENT), 2552 US-301, Sellers. Marianne Williamson is a bestselling spiritual and inspirational author, lecturer, and non-profit activist. According to the latest Monmouth University Poll, Marianne Williamson is among the top 10 candidates in the race for the Presidential nomination. For more information: marianne2020.com.