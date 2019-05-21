Dillon County Technology Center To Offer EMS Program

The Dillon County Technology Center officially welcomes a new program for the 2019-2020 school year.



The Emergency Medical Service (EMS) program will provide students with basic information needed for all phases of a healthcare professional. Information that students are exposed to will include legal and ethical implications, communications, safety, infection control and professionalism. Over the course of three (3) years students will review basic information needed for all phases of a healthcare professional. While taking the EMS course students will learn what skills are necessary to recognize and care for emergencies in adults, children, and infants until professional medical help arrives.

In the last phase of the program which is Emergency Medical Technician-Basic (EMT-B)/EMS 3 students will begin preparing for the National Registry Examination for EMT-B, with assistance from Northeastern Technical College (NETC). This course will be offered for seniors in high school who have completed required prerequisites (EMS 1 and EMS 2). Students may begin the course prior to their 18th birthday, however, to take the National Registry Examination for EMT-B, the student must be at least 18 years old. The EMS program is recommended for students in grades 10-12.

Dillon County Technology Center offers technical training in eleven different program areas. Culinary Arts, Cosmetology, Information Systems, Health Science, Nail Technology, Masonry, Auto Technology, Law Enforcement, Building Construction, Mechatronics, and Emergency Medical Service (EMS).

Courses are nine weeks, semester, and year long. Students can begin taking courses in their sophomore year of high school.

For more information on how your child can become a part of Dillon County Technology Center contact Carolyn Crawford, School Counselor at 843-774-5143 For more information on all programs please visit our website at www.dillonatech.com