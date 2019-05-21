2019-DR-17-148 Pamela E. Williams vs. Crystal Brown & Frankie Rogers

SUMMONS AND NOTICE

TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND ADOPTION IN THE FAMILY COURT FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

DOCKET NO. 2019-DR-17-148

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DILLON

Pamela E. Williams, Plaintiff

vs. Crystal Brown and Frankie Rogers, Defendants:

TO DEFENDANTS: Crystal Brown and Frankie Rogers, Defendants above Named: You are hereby given notice that a Summons and Complaint in this action, the original of which is available to you at the Dillon County Clerk of Court, Dillon, South Carolina, has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County, State of South Carolina, on the 14th day of May, 2019, a copy of which will be delivered to you upon request; and to serve a copy of your answer to the complaint upon the undersigned attorney for the Plaintiffs at PO Box 1686, 204 North First Avenue, Dillon, SC 29536 (843) 774-2400 within thirty (30) days following the date of service upon you, exclusive of the day of such service; and if you fail to answer the complaint within the time stated, the plaintiff will apply for judgment by default against the defendant for the relief demanded in the complaint, which is an action for termination of parental rights and adoption.

E. Leary McKenzie, Attorney for Plaintiff McKenzie Law Firm PC

204 North First Avenue, Dillon, SC 29536 S.C. Bar No. 101808

Phone (843) 627-4235; Fax (843) 773-2179.

Dillon, South Carolina

May 15, 2019.