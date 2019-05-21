2019-CP-17-00241 Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC vs. Dorothy M. Bethea

SUMMONS AND NOTICE

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DILLON

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC,

PLAINTIFF,

VS.

Any Heirs-at-Law or Devisees of the Estate of Dorothy M. Bethea a/k/a Dorothy Bethea, Deceased, their heirs or devisees, successors and assigns, and all other persons entitled to claim through them; all unknown persons with any right, title or interest in the real estate described herein; also any persons who may be in the military service of the United States of America, being a class designated as John Doe; and any unknown minors or persons under a disability being a class designated as Richard Roe,

DEFENDANT(S).

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CASE NO. 2019-CP-17-00241

SUMMONS AND NOTICES

(190855.00057)

TO THE DEFENDANTS ABOVE-NAMED:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend by answering the Complaint in this action, of which a copy is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer on the subscribers at their offices, 2712 Middleburg Drive, Suite 200, Columbia, Post Office Box 2065, Columbia, South Carolina, 29202-2065, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service; except that the United States of America, if named, shall have sixty (60) days to answer after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service; and if you fail to do so, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

YOU WILL ALSO TAKE NOTICE that should you fail to Answer the foregoing Summons, the Plaintiff will move for a general Order of Reference of this cause to the Master-In-Equity or Special Referee for Dillon County, which Order shall, pursuant to Rule 53 (e) of the South Carolina Rules of Civil Procedures, specifically provide that the said Master-In-Equity or Special Master is authorized and empowered to enter a final judgment in this cause.

TO MINOR(S) OVER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE AND/OR

MINOR(S) UNDER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE AND THE PERSON WITH WHOM THE MINOR(S) RESIDES AND/OR TO PERSONS UNDER SOME LEGAL DISABILITY: YOU ARE FURTHER SUMMONED AND NOTIFIED to apply for the appointment of a Guardian Ad Litem within thirty (30) days after the service of this Summons and Notice upon you. If you fail to do so, Plaintiff will apply to have the appointment of the Guardian ad Litem Nisi, Kelley Yarborough Woody, made absolute.

NOTICE TO THE DEFENDANTS:

YOU WILL PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Summons and Complaint, of which the foregoing is a copy of the Summons, were filed with the Clerk of Court for Dillon County, South Carolina on May 14, 2019. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the order appointing Kelley Yarborough Woody, whose address is PO Box 6432, Columbia, SC 29260, as Guardian Ad Litem Nisi for all persons whomsoever herein collectively designated as Richard Roe, defendants herein whose names and addresses are unknown, including any thereof who may be minors, incapacitated, or under other legal disability, whether residents or non-residents of South Carolina; for all named Defendants, addresses unknown, who may be infants, incapacitated, or under a legal disability; for any unknown heirs-at-law of Dorothy M. Bethea a/k/a Dorothy Bethea, including their heirs, personal representatives, successors and assigns, and all other persons entitled to claim through them; and for all other unknown persons with any right, title, or interest in and to the real estate that is the subject of this foreclosure action, was filed in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County on the 17th day of May, 2019.

YOU WILL FURTHER TAKE NOTICE that unless the said Defendants, or someone in their behalf or in behalf of any of them, shall within thirty (30) days after service of notice of this order upon them by publication, exclusive of the day of such service, procure to be appointed for them, or any of them, a Guardian Ad Litem to represent them or any of them for the purposes of this action, the Plaintiff will apply for an order making the appointment of said Guardian Ad Litem Nisi absolute.

LIS PENDENS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an action has been commenced by the Plaintiff above named against the Defendant(s) above named for the foreclosure of a certain mortgage given by Dorothy Bethea to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Guaranty Trust Company, dated November 16, 2011, recorded November 16, 2011, in the office of the Clerk of Court/Register of Deeds for Dillon County, in Book 719 at Page 36; thereafter, said Mortgage was assigned to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC by assignment instrument dated March 18, 2019 and recorded March 25, 2019 in Book 851 at Page 214.

The description of the premises is as follows:

All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land situate, lying and being in the Town of Dillon, County and State aforesaid, fronting and measuring Seventy-five (75) feet on Hampton Street and extending back therefrom at right angles One Hundred Seven (107) feet and being bounded on the North by lot of Jack C. and Mary Y. Stultz; on the East by lot of Elizabeth M. Bethea; on the South by Hampton Street and on the West by Thomas.

This being the same property conveyed to Dorothy M. Bethea by deed of Tony Mitchell Caulder and Connie Susan Caulder, dated November 16, 2011 and recorded November 16, 2011 in Book 503 at Page 201 in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County.

TMS No. 059-15-20-010

Property address:

903 East Hampton St

Dillon, SC 29536

SCOTT AND CORLEY, P.A.

Ronald C. Scott ([email protected]), SC Bar #4996; Reginald P. Corley ([email protected]), SC Bar #69453; Angelia J. Grant ([email protected]), SC Bar #78334; Allison E. Heffernan ([email protected]), SC Bar #68530; Matthew E. Rupert ([email protected]), SC Bar #100740; Louise M. Johnson ([email protected]), SC Bar #16586; Tasha B. Thompson ([email protected]), SC Bar #76415; H. Guyton Murrell ([email protected]), SC Bar #64134; Craig T. Smith ([email protected]), SC Bar #102831

ATTORNEYS FOR THE PLAINTIFF

2712 Middleburg Drive, Suite 200

Columbia, SC 29204

803-252-3340.