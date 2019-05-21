2019-CP-17-00149 New Day Financial, llc vs. Justin Myers

NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE OF SALE CIVIL ACTION NO. 2019-CP-17-00149 BY VIRTUE of the decree heretofore granted in the case of: New Day Financial LLC vs. Justin C. Myers, the undersigned Special Referee for Dillon County, South Carolina, will sell on June 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at the Dillon County Courthouse, City of Dillon, State of South Carolina, to the highest bidder:

ALL THAT CERTAIN PIECE, PARCEL OR LOT OF LAND, SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THIS COUNTY OF DILLON, SATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA, CONTAINING 3.31 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING SHOWN ON A PLAT SURVEYED FOR JAMES LEE HENDERSON AND AMY R. MOODY BY ERVIN ENGINEERING CO., DATED NOVEMBER 10, 1999, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF COURT FOR DILLON COUNTY IN PLAT BOOK 29 AT PAGE 123. SAID PLAT AND THE RECORDING THEREOF IS INCORPORATION IN AND MADE A PART OF THIS DESCRIPTION. BEING THE SAME PREMISES THAT WAS CONVEYED UNTO JUSTIN C. MYERS BY WARRANTY DEED FROM JAMES LEE HENDERSON AND AMY R. HENDERSON, FORMERLY KNOWN AS AMY R. MOODY, DATED JULY 24, 2014, AND RECORDED JULY 24, 2014, AT DEED BOOK 549 AND DEED PAGE 233 IN THE RECORDS OF THE DILLON COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA.

CURRENT ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 2631 Zeros Drive, Hamer, SC 29547

TMS: 026-00-00-206

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee, at conclusion of the bidding, five percent (5%) of his bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to the purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to the Plaintiff’s debt in the case of non-compliance. Should the last and highest bidder fail to comply with the other terms of the bid within thirty (30) days, then the Special Referee may re-sell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day (at the risk of the said highest bidder). No personal or deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding shall not remain open after the date of sale and shall be final on that date, and compliance with the bid may be made immediately. Purchaser to pay for documentary stamps on the Deed. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the balance of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 5% per annum. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements and restrictions, easements and restrictions of record and any other senior encumbrances.

In the event an agent of Plaintiff does not appear at the time of sale, the within property shall be withdrawn from sale and sold at the next available sales date upon the terms and conditions as set forth in the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale or such terms as may be set forth in a supplemental order.

The Honorable Robert E. Lee

Special Referee for Dillon County

Brock & Scott, PLLC

3800 Fernandina Road, Suite 110

Columbia, SC 29210

Attorneys for Plaintiff

Phone 803-454-3540

Fax 803-454-3541.