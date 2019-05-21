2019-CP-17-00023 First Bank vs. Tony Lee Manning

NOTICE OF SALE

C/A No: 2019-CP-17-00023

BY VIRTUE OF A DECREE of the Court of Common Pleas for Dillon County, South Carolina, heretofore issued in the case of First Bank vs. Tony Lee Manning aka Tony L. Manning; , I the undersigned as Special Referee for Dillon County, will sell on June 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at the County Court House, Dillon County, South Carolina, to the highest bidder:

Legal Description and Property Address:

ALL THAT CERTAIN PIECE, PARCEL OR LOT OF LAND, SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE TOWN OF DILLON, COUNTY OF DILLON, STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA, AND BEING LOT 12A AS SHOWN ON A RE-SUBDIVISION OF LOTS PREPARED FOR CHARLES LEATH BY M. E. LIND, JR., SURVEYOR, DATED JUNE 24, 1968 AND ALSO SHOWN ON A PLAT SURVEYED FOR JOHN R. MANNING AND JULIA BELL MANNING, DATED OCTOBER 27, 1970, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF COURT FOR DILLON COUNTY IN PLAT BOOK 11 AT PAGE 93. SAID PLAT AND THE RECORDING THEREOF IS INCORPORATED IN AND MADE A PART OFTHIS DESCRIPTION.

THIS BEING the same property conveyed unto John R. Manning and Julia Bell Manning by virtue of a Deed from Charles R. Leath dated November 20, 1970 and recorded November 24, 1970 in Book 121 at Page 218 in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County, South Carolina.

THEREAFTER, pursuant to the probate of the Estate of John R. Manning (Estate #1997-ES-17-00006), the interest of John R. Manning was conveyed unto Julia Bell Manning, for and during her lifetime with the remainder to Tony Lee Manning, by virtue of a Deed from Julia Bell Manning, Christeen Manning aka Christine Manning,

Jerome Manning, John O. Manning, Odessa Ford, Timothy Manning, Patricia Manning Cousar, Rether D. Wallace, Pamela Clayton, James E. Manning, Clarence Manning, Johnnie M. Smith, Johnny Manning, Christa Page, Julia M. Caldwell and Tony L. Manning dated December 8, 2008 and recorded December 11, 2008 in Book 461 at Page 80 in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County, South Carolina. Thereafter, Julia Bell Manning passed away May 30, 2010 thereby vesting sole title in Tony Lee Manning as the remainderman.

700 West Hudson Street

Dillon, SC 29536

TMS# 059-09-04-008

TERMS OF SALE: For cash. Interest at the current rate of Six and 50/100 (6.50%) to be paid on balance of bid from date of sale to date of compliance. The purchaser to pay for papers and stamps, and that the successful bidder or bidders, other than the Plaintiff therein, will, upon the acceptance of his or her bid, deposit with the Special Referee for Dillon County a certified check or cash in the amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of bid on said premises at the sale as evidence of good faith in bidding, and subject to any resale of said premises under Order of this Court; and in the event the said purchaser or purchasers fail to comply with the terms of sale within Thirty (30) days, the Special Referee shall forthwith resell the said property, after the due notice and advertisement, and shall continue to sell the same each subsequent sales day until a purchaser, who shall comply with the terms of sale, shall be obtained, such sales to be made at the risk of the former purchaser. Since a personal or deficiency judgment is waived, the bidding will not remain open but compliance with the bid may be made immediately. If the Plaintiff or the Plaintiff’s representative does not appear at the above-described sale, then the sale of the property will be null, void, and of no force and effect. In such event, the sale will be rescheduled for the next available sales day. Plaintiff may waive any of its rights, including its right to a deficiency judgment, prior to sale. Sold subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements and restrictions of record.

Harry R. Easterling, Jr.

Special Referee for Dillon County

Dillon, South Carolina

__________________, 2019

Hutchens Law Firm

P.O. Box 8237

Columbia, SC 29202

803-726-2700