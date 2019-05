Cub Scout Pack #719 in Lake View recently enjoyed a fishing trip on the Santee. Along with their scout leaders Starlian Lee, Ramona McKoy, and Kenny Smith, these scouts caught some monsters out on Lake Moultrie (Santee). Their guide just happened to be Lake View High School Principal, Edison Arnette. After catching these fish, Mr. Arnette taught these youngsters how to prep, clean, and filet the fish. To become a cub scout, please contact Starlian Lee or Ramona McKoy at Lake View High School.