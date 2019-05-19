Memorial services for Walter Vance Tyler will be held 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held 2:00-4:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Mr. Tyler, 64, died Friday, May 17, 2019 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

Born in Dillon County, SC, March 10, 1955, he was the son of the late Cam Morrison Tyler and Louise Sasser Tyler.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Brenda Moore Tyler of Dillon; children, Walter Vance Tyler, Jr. (Melissa), Mary Kate Powers (Jamie), and Brandon Alex Tyler, all of Dillon; 7 grandchildren, Cameron Tyler, Allysa Powers, Taylor Powers, Devin Tyler, Jared Tyler, Andrew Budd, and Kayden Tyler; sisters and brother, Betty Blackmon, Lawrence Tyler, Heidi Moore (Junior), all of Dillon, and Tammy Lovelace (Wayne) of Darlington.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.