SCPA Reports Growth

CHARLESTON, SC – MAY 9, 2019 – The South Carolina Ports Authority reported 10.4 percent fiscal year-to-date container volume growth, with nearly 2 million twenty-foot equivalent container units (TEUs) handled since July.



SCPA moved 204,621 TEUs across the Wando Welch and North Charleston container terminals last month, a 4.2 percent increase compared to April 2018 volumes.As measured by the total number of boxes handled, SCPA moved 116,443 pier containers in April for a total of 1.1 million containers fiscal year to date.“April was strong for SCPA’s container business, supporting volumes well above planned levels with only two months remaining in the fiscal year,” said Jim Newsome, SCPA president and CEO. “Our continued growth is testament to the commitment and skills of our employees and maritime community, and we look forward to a very positive FY2019 finish in June.”Both inland facilities reached near-record volumes in April. Inland Port Greer handled 13,724 rail moves, the second highest month in its history, for total fiscal year-to-date volume of 112,952 moves. Inland Port Dillon also achieved the second-best month in its history, with 3,411 rail moves. April marked the one-year anniversary of the opening of Inland Port Dillon, which has handled 24,423 rail moves since SCPA’s fiscal year began.In non-containerized cargo, the Port’s breakbulk facilities in Charleston handled 65,778 pier tons in April, including 19,415 vehicles. The Port has handled 505,959 pier tons since the fiscal year began.

About South Carolina

Ports Authority

South Carolina Ports Authority (SCPA), established by the state’s General Assembly in 1942, owns and operates public seaport and intermodal facilities in Charleston, Dillon, Georgetown and Greer. As an economic development engine for the state, Port operations facilitate 187,200 statewide jobs and generate nearly $53 billion annual economic activity. SCPA is soon to be home to the deepest harbor on the U.S. East Coast at 52 feet, and the Port is an industry leader in delivering speed-to-market, seamless processes and flexibility to ensure reliable operations, big ship handling, efficient market reach and environmental responsibility. For more information on SCPA, please visit www.scspa.com.