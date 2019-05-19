Fayetteville Woman Killed In Wreck

By Betsy Finklea

A Fayetteville, NC woman was killed in a fatal wreck on Interstate 95 on May 12.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley identifies the woman as Zariah Rankin, a black female, age 19.

Trooper First Class Tyler Tidwell said that the wreck occurred at approximately 11:20 p.m. on I-95 at the 187 mile marker, four miles north of Dillon.

Three units were involved—a 2006 GMC Sierra towing a boat and carrying one passenger who was transported to the hospital; a 2008 Nissan Xterra carrying two passengers, none of whom were injured; and a 1997 Lexus with one passenger who was transported to the hospital. The driver of the Lexus is the deceased. All in all three cars were wearing seatbelts.The wreck is being investigated by the MAIT (Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation) team.