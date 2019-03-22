SUMMONS AND NOTICE

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DILLON

IN THE COURT OF

COMMON PLEAS

C/A NO.:2018-CP-17-00516

United States of America acting through the Rural Housing Service or successor agency, United States Department of Agriculture,

Plaintiff,

vs.

Beulah Brantley, individually, and as Personal Representative of the Estate of Louise Cantey, Debra Weston, Karen C. Cantey, Larry Cantey, Julia L. Billups, Johnny L. Cantey, William H. Cantey, Patsy Townsend, The Personal Representatives if any, whose names are unknown, of the Estates of Samuel A. Cantey and Mary A. Smith; and any other Heirs-at-Law or Devisees of Samuel A. Cantey and Mary A. Smith, Deceased, their heirs, Personal Representatives, Administrators, Successors and Assigns, and all other persons entitled to claim through them; all unknown persons with any right, title or interest in the property subject of this matter; also any persons who may be in the military service of the United States of America, being a class designated as John Doe; and any unknown minors or persons under a disability being a class designated as Richard Roe, Felicia Cantey, Meloney Cantey, Michelle Scott, Anzel Smith, and Mario Smith,

Defendants.

(Non-Jury)

FORECLOSURE

(Deficiency Waived)

TO THE DEFENDANT(S):

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend by answering the Complaint in this action, of which a copy is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer on the subscribers at their offices, 135 Columbia Avenue, Post Office Box 1000, Chapin, South Carolina 29036, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service; except that the United States of America, if named, shall have sixty (60) days to answer after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service; and if you fail to do so, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

TO MINOR(S) OVER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE, AND/OR TO MINOR(S) UNDER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE AND THE PERSON WITH WHOM THE MINOR(S) RESIDES, AND/OR TO PERSONS UNDER SOME LEGAL DISABILITY:

YOU ARE FURTHER SUMMONED AND NOTIFIED to apply for the appointment of a guardian ad litem within thirty (30) days after the service of this Summons and Notice upon you. If you fail to do so, application for such appointment will be made by the Plaintiff.

YOU WILL ALSO TAKE NOTICE that under the provisions of South Carolina Code 29-3-100, effective June 16, 1993, any collateral assignment of rents contained in the attached mortgage is perfected and Plaintiff hereby gives notice that all rents shall be payable directly to it by delivery to its undersigned attorneys from the date of default. In the alternative, Plaintiff will move before a judge of this Circuit on the 10th day after service hereof, or as soon thereafter as counsel may be heard, for an Order enforcing the assignment of rents, if any, and compelling payment of all rents covered by such assignment directly to the Plaintiff, which motion is to be based upon the original note and mortgage and the Complaint which was filed in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County on November 2, 2018.

TO THE DEFENDANT(S):

YOU WILL PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Notice of Right to Foreclosure Intervention and/or Certificate of Exemption from Administrative Order 2011-05-02-1, Cover Sheet for Civil Actions, Certificate of Exemption/Withdrawal from Arbitration and Mediation, Summons and Complaint, of which the foregoing is a copy of the Summons, were filed with the Clerk of Court for Dillon County, South Carolina on November 2, 2018.

NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an action will be commenced within twenty (20) days of the filing of this Notice upon Complaint of the above-named Plaintiff against the above-named Defendant for the foreclosure of a Mortgage dated April 14, 2003 given by Louise Cantey (“Mortgage”), said Mortgage having been recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court or Register of Deeds for Dillon County on April 14, 2003 in Book 518 at Page 144. The said mortgaged premises affected by the foreclosure are situate in Dillon County, in the State of South Carolina, and described in said Mortgage as follows:

All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land, situate, lying and being near the Town of Latta, County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, containing .29 acre, running eighty-three (83) feet on the Southwest side of Frances Street and extending back one hundred fifty (150) feet on Davis Street, as shown on a plat surveyed for Louise Cantey by William E. Hayes, PLS, dated March 15, 2002 and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 34 at page 187. Said plat is incorporated herein and made a part of this description.

Borrower, Louise Cantey, being the true and lawful owner of record of the Manufactured/Mobile home being mortgaged with the property, declares that it is her intent that the Manufactured/Mobile home lose its nature as personal property and become real property. Borrower further declares that the Manufactured/Mobile home shall remain permanently affixed to the real property and will be treated as a fixture. Borrower also declares that

the wheels, axles, tongue/towbar and hitches have been or will be removed and the Manufactured/Mobile home has been or will be connected to utilities.

This being the property conveyed to Louise Cantey by deed of Samuel Cantey dated September 20, 1997 and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Deed Book 294 at Page 148. The manufactured home is being purchased with the proceeds of this loan.

TMS No.: 119-01-04-017

Address: 211 Davis Street, Latta, South Carolina 29565

HARRELL, MARTIN & PEACE, P.A.

Donald W. Tyler #5664

Taylor A. Peace #100206

135 Columbia Avenue

Post Office Box 1000

Chapin, South Carolina 29036

(803) 345-3353

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF.