PHOTO GALLERY: Lake View Gets Come-From-Behind Win Over Lamar

The Lake View Lady Wild Gators came from behind to defeat the Lamar Lady Foxes 21-8 in varsity softball action played in Lake View on Monday, March 18.

Lake View’s Raven Locklear picked up the win. She pitched the entire game and allowed 6 hits, struck out 4, walked 1, and allowed 6 runs of which 5 were earned.

Lamar’s M. Driggers was charged with the loss. She allowed 14 hits, walked 4, and struck out 2.

The Lady Wild Gators were led by Baylee Miller and Alex Elliot with 4 hits in 4 at-bats with a rbi while Milashia Wheeler connected for 3 hits and 2 rib in 4 at-bats.

F. Copeland was perfect at the plate with 3 hits in 3 at-bats while H. Anderson connected for 2 hits and 2 rbi in 3 at-bats.

Lake View will travel to Green Sea Floyds on Friday, March 22, for a 5:30 p.m. game.

