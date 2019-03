After falling behind 8 runs in the top half of the first inning, Lake View was unable to overcome the deficit and succumbed to the East Clarendon Wolverines 11-3 in Lake View on Monday, March 18.

Lake View got on the scoreboard with 2 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. East Clarendon added 2 runs in the top of the sixth inning and another run in the top of the seventh inning. The Wild Gators were able to score a run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

East Clarendon pounded 13 hits while holding Lake View to 4 hits.

The Wolverines’ Matthew Coker managed a triple, a single, and picked up a rbi in his 5 at-bats. Cub Cook connected for a double and a single with 2 rbi in his 5 at-bats. Kyler Odom connected for 1 hit and 3 rbi in his 4 at-bats. Aiden Singletary had 2 hits and 2 rbi in his 4 at-bats.

Lake View’s Jordan King had 2 hits including a double in his 4 at-bats, and Peyton Jackson had a hit and a rbi in 4 at-bats.

Lake View committed 2 errors in the game, and East Clarendon committed 1 error.

Aiden Singletary garnered the win. He pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed 4 hits, walked 5, struck out 7, and allowed 3 earned runs.

Jett Lewis was tagged for the loss. He pitched 1 inning and allowed 6 hits, 8 runs of which only 3 were earned, walked 1, and struck out 1.

Lake View will travel to Green Sea Floyds on Friday, March 22, for a 5:30 p.m. game.

PHOTOS BY JOHNNIE DANIELS/THE DILLON HERALD

