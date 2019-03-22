PHOTO GALLERY: Johnsonville Defeats Latta Baseball. 6-1

The Johnsonville Flashes took a 2-run lead in the top of the third inning and held on to hand the Latta Vikings a 6-1 loss in Latta on Tuesday, March 19.

Johnsonville added a run in the top of the fifth inning to take a 3-0 lead. In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Vikings placed a run on the scoreboard to close the gap to 2 runs. In the sixth inning, Johnsonville added 2 runs and were able to tack another run on in the top of the seventh inning.

Johnsonville managed 4 hits while holding Latta to 3 hits.

Latta’s Nate Lee connected for a triple and scored a run in his 2 at-bats while Hunter Sawyer and Deonte’ Stanley each singled in 3 at-bats.

Johnsonville’s P. Morris singled in his 3 at-bats while D. Chastain also singled and scored a run in his 3 at-bats. B. Cook singled and picked up a rbi in his 4 at-bats while J. Marlowe singled in his 4 at-bats. P. Fennell garnered 2 walks and scored 2 runs in his 5 plate appearances. Z. Wall garnered 2 walks and scored a run in his 5 plate appearances. M. Bazen garnered a walk and picked up a rbi in his 5 plate appearances. G. Brown and C. Hanna each scored a run. L. Cooper garnered a walk in his 4 plate appearances.

B. Cook picked up the win for the Flashes. He pitched 7 innings and allowed 3 hits, 1 earned run, and struck out 7.

Noah Henderson was tagged with the loss. He pitched 5.1 innings and allowed 3 hits, walked 6, struck out 7, and allowed 5 runs that were not earned. Dylan Brewer also pitched 1.2 innings. He allowed 1 hit, 1 run, walked no one, and struck out 3.

Latta committed 8 errors in the game. Johnsonville committed 3 errors.

Latta will travel to Johnsonville on Friday, March 22, for a 6:00 p.m. game.

Support your team.

PHOTO GALLERY

PHOTOS BY JOHNNIE DANIELS/THE DILLON HERALD

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.

