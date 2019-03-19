NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DILLON

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CASE NO. 2018-CP-17-00404

First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company

Plaintiff,

-vs-

Gloria Smiling aka Gloria Jean Smiling, Individually and as Personal Representative of the Estate of Lodie Charles Smiling aka Lodie Smiling; Tonya Page, Dwayne Smiling and Charles Smiling, and any other Heirs-at-Law or Devisees of Lodie Charles Smiling aka Lodie Smiling, Deceased, their heirs, Personal Representatives, Administrators, Successors and Assigns, and all other persons entitled to claim through them; all unknown persons with any right, title or interest in the real estate described herein; also any persons who may be in the military service of the United States of America, being a class designated as John Doe; and any unknown minors or persons under a disability being a class designated as Richard Roe, Ford Motor Credit Company LLC and First Bank, successor by merger to Carolina Community Bank NA,

Defendant(s)

BY VIRTUE of a judgment heretofore granted in the case of First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company vs. Gloria Smiling aka Gloria Jean Smiling, Individually and as Personal Representative of the Estate of Lodie Charles Smiling aka Lodie Smiling; Tonya Page, Dwayne Smiling and Charles Smiling, and any other Heirs-at-Law or Devisees of Lodie Charles Smiling aka Lodie Smiling, Deceased, their heirs, Personal Representatives, Administrators, Successors and Assigns, and all other persons entitled to claim through them; all unknown persons with any right, title or interest in the real estate described herein; also any persons who may be in the military service of the United States of America, being a class designated as John Doe; and any unknown minors or persons under a disability being a class designated as Richard Roe, Ford Motor Credit Company LLC and First Bank, successor by merger to Carolina Community Bank NA, I, Benjamin D. Moore, Esquire Special Referee for Dillon County , will sell on April 1, 2019, at 11:00 am, at the Dillon County Courthouse, Law Library, 301 W. Main Street, Dillon SC, 29536, to the highest bidder:

All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land, situate, lying and being in the Town of Dillon, County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, fronting and measuring 75 feet on the West side of South 9th Avenue, extending back a distance of 150 feet, and being bounded on the North by land of Esther Isabella McEachern, et al.; on the East by South 9th Avenue; on the South by land of Julius H. Whittington and land of Lodie and Gloria Smiling; and on the West by land of the Burchie Harley Estate.

This being the property conveyed to Lodie Smiling by deed of Esther Smith dated April 17, 1967, and recorded in the office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Deed Book 108 at page 117 on April 25, 1967.

TMS #: 059-09-07-011

SUBJECT TO DILLON COUNTY TAXES

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee at conclusion of the bidding, five (5%) of his bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, the same to be applied to purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to Plaintiff’s debt in the case of noncompliance. Should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to make the required deposit at the time of the bid or comply with the other terms or the bid within twenty (20) days, then the Special Referee may resell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day (at the risk of the former highest bidder).

Should the Plaintiff, or one of its representatives, fail to be present at the time of sale, the property is automatically withdrawn from said sale and sold at the next available sales day upon the terms and conditions as set forth in the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale or any Supplemental Order.†

A personal or deficiency judgment having been demanded by the Plaintiff, the sale of the subject property will remain open for thirty (30) days pursuant to Section 15-39-720, Code of Laws of South Carolina, 1976; provided, however, that the Court recognizes the option reserved by the Plaintiff to waive such deficiency judgment prior to the sale, and notice is given that the Plaintiff may waive in writing the deficiency judgment prior to the sale; and that should the Plaintiff elect to waive a deficiency judgment, without notice other than the announcement at the sale and notice in writing to the debtor defendant(s) that a deficiency judgment has been waived and that the sale will be final, the bidding will not remain open after the date of sale, but compliance with the bid may be made immediately.

NOTICE: The foreclosure deed is not a warranty deed. Interested bidders should satisfy themselves as to the quality of title to be conveyed by obtaining an independent title search well before the foreclosure sale date.

The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the bid from the date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 4.20% per annum.

Benjamin D. Moore, Esquire

Special Referee for Dillon County

Theodore von Keller, Esquire

B. Lindsay Crawford, III, Esquire

Sara Hutchins

Columbia, South Carolina

Attorney for Plaintiff

Email: [email protected]