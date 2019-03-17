PHOTO GALLERY: Athletes’ Appreciation Day Held At Fork Presbyterian Church

Athletes’ Appreciation Day was held at Fork Presbyterian Church on Sunday, March 17th. USC’s Cocky and Donell Stanley made special appearances. Coach Johnny Dew was the guest speaker. Buzzy Finklea and Bobby Perritte were the recipients of two USC footballs. All athletes, cheerleaders, and coaches were recognized. More will appear in The Dillon Herald next week.

PHOTO GALLERY

PHOTOS BY JOHNNIE DANIELS/THE DILLON HERALD

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.

