PHOTO GALLERY: Athletes’ Appreciation Day Held At Fork Presbyterian Church

Athletes’ Appreciation Day was held at Fork Presbyterian Church on Sunday, March 17th. USC’s Cocky and Donell Stanley made special appearances. Coach Johnny Dew was the guest speaker. Buzzy Finklea and Bobby Perritte were the recipients of two USC footballs. All athletes, cheerleaders, and coaches were recognized. More will appear in The Dillon Herald next week.
PHOTOS BY JOHNNIE DANIELS/THE DILLON HERALD
Athletes Appreciation Day
Steve Coleman, Henry Brunson, and Becky Coleman
Athletes’ Appreciation Day
Daphne Hayes
James David Lane
The Altar
The Fork Presbyterian Church Choir
The Fork Presbyterian Church Choir
Rev. Adrienne Anderson
Cocky and Rev. Adrienne Anderson
Cocky and Rev. Adrienne Anderson
Cocky and Rev. Adrienne Anderson
Buzzy Finklea and Bobby Perritte
Cocky presents Buzzy Finklea, a game football
Cocky presents Buzzy Finklea, a game football
Buzzy Finklea
Buzzy Finklea and Bobby Perritte
Buzzy Finklea shakes Ricky Bryant’s hand
Cocky and Bobby Perritte
Cocky and Bobby Perritte
Recognition of athletes, cheerleaders, and coaches
Perry Ford and Summerlyn Anderson
Summerlyn Anderson
Offering
Offering
Judge Mackie Hayes
Judge Mackie Hayes
USC Football Player Donell Stanley
USC Football Player Donell Stanley
USC Football Player Donell Stanley
Soloist Kirk Hamilton
Soloist Kirk Hamilton
Soloist Kirk Hamilton
Coach Daryl King
Coach Johnny Dew
Coach Johnny Dew
Coach Johnny Dew
Coach Johnny Dew
Cocky tasting some of Henry Brunson’s chicken bog (Contributed Photo)
Steve Coleman, Henry Brunson, and Becky Coleman with Cocky. (Contributed Photo)
Steve Coleman and Henry Brunson, giving Cocky some cooking tips (Contributed Photo)