PHOTO GALLERY: Williamsburg Stallions Defeat DCS Warriors Baseball Team

The Dillon Christian School Warriors lost to the visiting Williamsburg Stallions on Friday, March 15, in Dillon, 9-3.
PHOTO GALLERY
PHOTOS BY JOHNNIE DANIELS/THE DILLON HERALD
Stallions’ #11 throws one to home
Warriors’ #10, John Rourke, watches an inside pitch
Warriors at bat
Warriors’ #2, Heasley, watches a high one
Warriors’ #5, Trent Johnson, hurls one to home
Stallions’ #11 bunts one
Warriors’ Trent Johnson fields bunt and throws out #11 for the Stallions
Warriors at bat
Stallions’ #5 throws one to home
Warriors’ #17, Ford, flies out to right field
Stallions’ #2 hits one down the first base line
Stallions’ #1 drops a fly over first for a single
Stallions’ #3 hits one between the short stop and third for a single and a rbi
Warriors’ #7 hurls one to home
Stallions at bat
Warriors’ #10, John Rourke, pops up a high one caught by the pitcher
Stallions’ pitcher catches a high pop up by Rourke
Warriors’ #5 lines one to the short stop
Warriors’ #8, Caughill
Warriors’ #8, Caughill, hits a chopper to second and beats the throw to first
Warriors’ Caughill slides safely into third base.