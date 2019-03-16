PHOTO GALLERY: Williamsburg Stallions Defeat DCS Warriors Baseball Team

by  • 

The Dillon Christian School Warriors lost to the visiting Williamsburg Stallions on Friday, March 15, in Dillon, 9-3.

PHOTO GALLERY
PHOTOS BY JOHNNIE DANIELS/THE DILLON HERALD
Click once to bring the photos into a single screen and then again to enlarge.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email