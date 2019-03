The Dillon Christian School Lady Warriors handed the visiting Florence Christian School a 13-5 loss in Dillon on Friday, March 15, in varsity softball action. Here are some photos from the game by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald:

PHOTO GALLERY

PHOTOS BY JOHNNIE DANIELS/THE DILLON HERALD

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.