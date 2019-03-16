PHOTO GALLERY: Darius Leonard Day Held In Lake View

NFL player Darius Leonard was honored by the Town of Lake View on Saturday afternoon, March 16, at Darius Leonard Day. Several people spoke about the positive impact that he has had in the community. He was presented a key to the city. Much more will be in an upcoming issue of The Dillon Herald.



PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.

