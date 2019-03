The City of Dillon hosted a Saint Patrick’s Day Shamrock Celebration in the Main Street plaza near the fountain. There was food, games for the children, and music provided by emcee/leprechaun Dan E. Lockemy. The fountain was even dyed green for the event.

PHOTO GALLERY

PHOTOS BY JOHNNIE DANIELS AND BETSY FINKLEA OF THE DILLON HERALD

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.