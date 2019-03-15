Flu Kits Blitz To Take Place March 15-16

Dillon County Long-Term Recovery Group are assisting mostly community residents whose home, was damaged by the previous disasters. The Long-Term Recovery Group is helping dozens of both children and adults by providing Flu Kits and other germ killing products.

Dillon, SC GIVEAWAY

March 15-16, 2019

Time: 2-4 p.m.

Dillon County Fire Dept. Station 1

201 W. Howard St, Dillon, SC 29536

“Providing HOPE before, during, and after the disaster”

While seasonal influenza (flu) viruses are detected year-round in the United States, flu viruses are most common during the fall and winter. The exact timing and duration of flu seasons can vary, but influenza activity often begins to increase in October. Most of the time flu activity peaks between December and February, although activity can last as late as May.

HOW TO HELP

Help people affected by disasters and countless other crises by making a gift to Dillon County Long-Term Recovery . Your gift enables the Long-Term Recovery to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. People can donate by calling or texting the word DCLTRG to (843) 621-6626 to make a donation.

BECOME A VOLUNTEER

To join us, visit us on Facebook today at Dillon County Long Term Recovery Group today to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to submit a volunteer application.

About the Dillon County Long-Term Recovery Group

Dillon County Long Term Recovery Group is a recognizable agency within the County of Dillon as the official Long-Term Disaster Recovery Agency that will work along with the Dillon Disaster Preparedness Agency from the beginning to help the citizens affected to return to safe, secure, and sanitary homes. We will implement a Guideline Model with Schools, Community, Businesses, Churches, and etc that will show emphasis on disaster Prevention and Recovery. We will also provide internships for local college students including implementation and setup, training and work closely with SC Works to provide jobs. It will also be an outlet for community service within the county. For more information Contact Tramone’ Hester Director Of Public Relation @ ( 843) 632-3956 or email: [email protected]