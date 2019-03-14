PHOTO GALLERY: Dillon Lady Wildcats Softball Team Defeats Lake City

Dillon’s Charlotte Sellers pitched a no-hitter in Dillon’s 10-0 win over the visiting Lake City Lady Panthers on Tuesday, March 12, in Dillon in the ten-rule, 5-inning varsity softball game.

Sellers struck out 8 batters in the game.

In the top of the first inning, Sellers walked 2 batters that she was able to retire the side before any runs were scored by Lake City.

The Lady Wildcats placed a run on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning, 2 runs in the second inning, 2 runs in the third inning, and 5 runs in the fourth inning.

In the bottom of the first inning, Dillon’s Abby Bristow connected for a triple, and Qyeisha Wilson singled to left for the only rbi that Dillon would need in the win.

In the bottom of the second inning, Dillon’s lead-off batter, Logan Grice, was hit by a pitch to place a runner on first base with no outs. Grice advanced to second on a passed ball. Charlotte Sellers walked and a throw to first advanced Grice to third and Sellers to second with no outs. Nyeisha Wilson dropped one into left field for a single and a rbi. Abby Bristow hit a sacrifice fly to center to give Dillon a 3-0 lead after 2 innings.

In the bottom of the third inning, Skyler McCoy hit a fly to center that was dropped. Jayla Goodwin hit a fly to left for out 1. Logan Grice popped a lazy fly to second for out 2. Lexie Rogers hit a fly to left that should have been caught. However, a run scored. Charlotte Sellers hit a grounder up the middle for a single and a rbi. Monazia Sowells hit a fly to right for out 3.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Anasia Graves hit one to second and arrived safely at first. Abby Bristow hit one to the short stop to place runners on the corners with no outs. A run scored from third, and the runner at first ended up on third. Qyeisha Wilson hit a hot grounder to the short stop and ended up on second with a rbi. Skyler McCoy lined one to right for a double and a rbi. Logan Grice hit a grounder to the short stop and was out at first but had picked up a rbi. Lexie Rogers grounded out to the short stop and picked up a rbi. Charlotte Sellers picked up a single on a grounder hit up the middle. Jenascia Lester grounded out to short to end the inning.

Dillon will travel to Cheraw for a 6:30 p.m. game on Friday, March 15.

