DILLON-William “Billy” Graham Cottingham, 66, died after a courageous battle with lung disease, Wednesday, January 16, 2019, at McLeod Regional Medical Center of the Pee Dee.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 19, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Kannaday Funeral Home Chapel in Dillon with interment in Greenlawn Cemetery. Dr. Rick Rogers will officiate. Visitation will be held Friday, January 18, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kannaday Funeral Home.

Billy was born in Florence, SC, December 15, 1952, the son of the late Thomas Oliver and Dorothy Farmer Cottingham. He was the co-owner of Cottingham Packing Company and Cottingham Store. Billy loved animals and is survived by his doggy companion, Jitterbug. Mr. Cottingham was a member of First Baptist Church of Dillon.

He is survived by his brother, Stewart Cottingham (Linda) of Dillon; sisters, Patricia L. Cottingham of Orangeburg and Dorothy Olivia C. Coburn (Robert) of Lake View; several nieces and nephews, and best friend of fifty-one years, Mary Lane. Mr. Cottingham was predeceased by his brothers, Thomas “Jitterbug” Oliver Cottingham, Jr. and Kenneth Oscar Cottingham.

