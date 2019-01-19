The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several fires of abandoned structures that have occurred in the past couple of weeks in the county near Latta, according to Captain Cliff Arnette of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The fires are believed to be intentionally set. If anyone has any information related to the fires you are asked to contact the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432.
Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fires Of Abandoned Structures
