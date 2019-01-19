MELISSA ANN KIRKLAND-COOK, “MRS. K.C.”, age 58, of Vonore, TN and Latta, SC, passed away Sunday afternoon, January 13, 2019 at home in Vonore, TN.

She was a graduate of Vonore High School Class of 1978, attended Hiwassee College and was a graduate of Tennessee Tech, Cookeville, TN.

She taught at Latta High School, Latta, SC and at many other schools during her teaching career.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmie H. and Vina Sue Kirkland; brother, Marty A. Kirkland; grandparents, Verbal and Anna Mae Steele, W.A. and Mollie Kirkland. Survivors: Husband, Marshall Craig Cook; nephews and nieces, Cody and Samantha Kirkland, Becky and Eric Duncil; great-nieces, Destiny, Alexis and Carleigh Duncil, Peyton Kirkland; Several aunts, uncles and cousins; her sister and brother in love, Annette Kirkland and Mike Kiser; special friends, Trudy Hughes, Valerie Hyatt, Sarah Gough and Becky Gaddy.

She will be greatly loved and missed by all her students of the past 33 years and the 2018 Vonore Junior Cheerleaders.

A memorial service will be held 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Jim Manis and Brandon Newton will speak.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Grand Central Station, P. O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777.

The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville, TN.

Please Share





