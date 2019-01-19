LITTLE ROCK, AR – Kathie Jerrilyn Barr Henderson, age 74, of Little Rock, AR passed away on Thursday, January 10, 2019 after an illness. She was born to the late Fred E. and Lois (Watkins) Barr on June 16, 1944.

She is survived by her daughters, Anna (George) Alford and Karen (Kenny) Cook-Henderson of South Carolina, grandchildren Phoenix, Alex, and Candace Alford, her sisters, Judith Rosenthal, Hot Springs Village, AR; Nita (Leslie) Turner, Lexa, AR; Lynda Langford, Little Rock, AR; and brother Jesse (Jane) Barr, Winslow, AR; many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her special friend, Chuck Dobens, sister, Janette Neff, brothers, John Barr and Joel Barr, and brother-in-law Bob Rosenthal.

Kathie graduated from Barton High School and Arkansas State University. She was first a schoolteacher and later worked for Digital in New Hampshire from which she medically retired. To escape the snows of New Hampshire she followed her daughters to South Carolina where she was active with the Council on Aging, Dillon Library and the Women’s Sunday School Class at Main Street United Methodist Church. For a while, she resided at Thorne Retirement Home in Lake View and kept the residents and staff busy with craft projects.

Kathie moved back to Arkansas when her health began failing. She still kept up her crafts and bead projects for her grandchildren and kept Good Shepherd Retirement Home well supplied with the latest “pot-boiler” books and romance novels. Kathie was a warm personality, a good friend and a kind heart. She is now with her Savior in a place with no pain, no problems and eternal happiness and joy. She was a member of the First Methodist Church in Little Rock.

A Memorial Service, a celebration of her homecoming, will be held on Sunday, January 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Main Street United Methodist Church in Dillon, SC. Friends are asked to come and remember her with her family. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Main St UMC (Sunday School), PO Box 229, Dillon SC 29536.

