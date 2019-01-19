Mrs. Hilda Diana Hayes Myers, 74, a resident of Sunny Acres Nursing Home, passed away peacefully in her sleep, early on Saturday morning, January 12, 2019.

Born in Dillon, SC, on June 1, 1944, she was the loving daughter of the late Henry Hayes and Gladys Graham Hayes.

She had many jobs throughout her life, but made a career out of working in the Unemployment Office for the State of South Carolina from which she retired. Some of her favorite jobs included working as a TV anchor for Channel 13 news, a school teacher, and an event planner for the Radison Hotel in Fayetteville, NC. She enjoyed listening to Folk music and was an avid reader. Before her health declined, she enjoyed attending Dillon First Baptist Church.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 in Riverside Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.

She is survived by her brother, James Henry Hayes of Dillon; two nieces, Angels Michelle Hayes of Florence and Elizabeth Ashley Hayes of Laurinburg, NC; two great-nieces, Cloe & Skylar Hayes; and by her best friend, Tudgy Turner of Dillon.

