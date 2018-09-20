Hurricane Florence Aid & Other Information

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

OAKLAND COMMUNITY

There will be a dry goods food drive Friday, September 21, at the Oakland Volunteer Fire Department, 3 p.m. Open to the entire Oakland community. It will be open until the last canned good leaves!

(*There will be a limit on food, so that we can extend it as far as possible to all the community*) If you know someone that needs and can’t make it, please send Cierra Rowell Bailey a private message on Facebook. She still accepting donations until 3 p.m. Friday.

*

HOT BREAKFAST PLATES

There will be hot breakfast plates provided by the Shepherd’s Pie group of Louisiana, to be delivered Friday morning between 8:30-9:00 a.m. at the Oakland Volunteer Fire Department.

SEPTEMBER 21-23

Shepherd’s Pie out of Louisiana will be in Dillon at First Baptist Church serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner on FRIDAY, SATURDAY, and SUNDAY.

Breakfast begins at 7:00 a.m.

Lunch begins at 12:00 p.m.

Dinner begins at 5:00 p.m.

FREE VIRTUAL DOCTOR VISITS

McLeod Health is waiving the fees for its McLeod TeleHealth service now through September 27 to help those affected by Hurricane Florence and the continued impacts from the devastating flooding taking place throughout the Carolinas. McLeod TeleHealth is a service that enables patients to connect through live video with a doctor anytime from anywhere in the Carolinas using a computer, smartphone or tablet. Visits are private and secure and no appointment is necessary. In order to access this free service, sign up online or download the McLeod TeleHealth app, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play, and enter coupon code, “FLORENCE.” Patients can access a board-certified physician for minor illnesses or recurring conditions like cough, cold, ear infections, bronchitis, rashes, or the flu. Doctors are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and no appointment is necessary. Insurance is not required. Signup is free at McLeodTelehealth.org.

WAYS TO HELP

HURRICANE TOY DRIVE

Little Miss Greenville County, Ella Barfield, is collecting gently used and new toys for the children from her local area of Dillon County who lost their toys in the flooding from Hurricane Florence. Donation boxes can be found at several local churches:

Latta Baptist Church

Union Baptist Church

Latta Southern Methodist Church

Latta United Methodist Church

First Baptist Church of Dillon

Dillon Church of God

Hamer Church of God

We are still in the process of dropping off donation boxes but plan to have the rest completed by tomorrow (9/21/18). We may add a couple of other churches as well. If you would like to donate and cannot make it to a church, please feel free to call us, 843-496-4808.

When collection is complete, we will let everyone know when we will hold day(s) for disbursement of toys.



ANNOUNCEMENTS

PUBLIC SCHOOL UPDATE

Dillon School District Three and Four employees are to report for teacher inservice on Monday, September 24, 2018.

Dillon School District Three and Four students will report on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at the regular time.

USGS WEB CAM

View a live USGS webcam to see flooding along the Pee Dee River in South Carolina from Hurricane Florence. The webcam is mounted on an Interstate 95 bridge near the city of Florence, SC and close to a railroad bridge, which is shown in the camera’s view. USGS data are used by emergency officials, the state’s Department of Transportation and others to determine road closures, evacuation routes and impacts to the surrounding area. Water levels on the river are still rising following the storm. On the website, there is an accompanying real-time hydrograph that charts water levels. The webcam provides a visual to put that information into context. Users can control the camera for 30 seconds and move it up and down as well as from side to side. The USGS operates web cameras across the nation to provide real-time updates on water levels in select rivers and streams.

View the webcam here: https://www2.usgs.gov/water/southatlantic/sc/rivercam/webcam-peedee_florence.html

USDA Eases Program Rules for South Carolina SNAP Participants Impacted by Florence

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2018 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture today granted flexibility to allow South Carolina residents to replace food purchased with SNAP benefits that was lost due to power outages and flooding caused by Hurricane Florence. Over 185,000 impacted households in 26 counties now have until Oct. 15, 2018 to report food loss to the state and request replacement benefits.

“When this many people are facing immediate hardship in South Carolina, it’s crucial for USDA and the state to offer as much flexibility as possible to recover food losses,” said Acting Deputy Under Secretary Brandon Lipps. “This waiver will provide sufficient reporting time for households who are facing power outages, flooding, and other obstacles in the wake of this disaster.”

SNAP regulations normally require households to report food loss within ten days of purchase. However, the state requested a waiver from USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) to allow households additional time.

The waiver applies to the following counties: Berkeley, Beaufort, Calhoun, Charleston, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Colleton, Darlington, Dillon, Dorchester, Florence, Georgetown, Hampton, Horry, Jasper, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Lexington, Marion, Marlboro, Orangeburg, Richland, Sumter, Williamsburg, and York.

FNS is ready to consider additional waivers and other actions that may be needed to help program participants who have lost food due to the disaster and to simplify the application process for affected households, upon request from the state.

For more information on FNS assistance during times of disaster, visit www.fns.usda.gov/disaster.