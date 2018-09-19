2015-CP-17-00514 Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. vs Ethel Marie McDuffie

NOTICE OF SALE

C/A No: 2015-CP-17-00514

BY VIRTUE OF A DECREE of the Court of Common Pleas for Dillon County, South Carolina, heretofore issued in the case of Deutsche Bank National Trust Company as Trustee for Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Trust, Series Spmd 2001-A, Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series Spmd 2001-A vs. Ethel Marie McDuffie; South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, I the undersigned as Special Referee for Dillon County, will sell on October 8, 2018 at 12:00PM, at the County Court House, Dillon County, South Carolina, to the highest bidder: Legal Description and Property Address: ALL that certain piece, parcel or lot of land, with any improvements thereon, situate, lying and being located in the County of Dillon and State of South Carolina, the same being shown and designated as Lot No. 5, upon a plat prepared for Michael Hamilton by William E. Hayes, PLS, dated March 10, 1999, and recorded in Plat Book 32 at Page 82, in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County. Reference is had to said plat for a more complete and accurate description of subject property as to metes, bounds and measurements. TOGETHER with a 2001 Pioneer mobile home, measuring 70×28, Serial No.PH1125CA18059A/B. Said mobile home has been registered or titled in the State of South Carolina. THIS BEING the same property conveyed to Ethel Marie McDuffie by deed of Michael Hamilton, dated December 4, 2000 and recorded December 12, 2000 in Book 338 at Page 314, in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County, South Carolina.

1110 Hwy. 57 South Highway 57

Dillon, SC 29536.

TMS# 069-00-00-159. TERMS OF SALE: For cash. Interest at the current rate of Twelve and 25/100 (12.250%) to be paid on balance of bid from date of sale to date of compliance. The purchaser to pay for papers and stamps, and that the successful bidder or bidders, other than the Plaintiff therein, do, upon the acceptance of his or her bid, deposit with the Special Referee for Dillon County a certified check or cash in the amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of bid on said premises at the sale as evidence of good faith in bidding, and subject to any resale of said premises under Order of this Court; and in the event the said purchaser or purchasers fail to comply with the terms of sale within Thirty (30) days, the Special Referee shall forthwith resell the said property, after the due notice and advertisement, and shall continue to sell the same each subsequent sales day until a purchaser, who shall comply with the terms of sale, shall be obtained, such sales to be made at the risk of the former purchaser. Since a personal or deficiency judgment is waived, the bidding will not remain open but compliance with the bid may be made immediately. If the Plaintiff or the Plaintiff’s representative does not appear at the above-described sale, then the sale of the property will be null, void, and of no force and effect. In such event, the sale will be rescheduled for the next available sales day. Plaintiff may waive any of its rights, including its right to a deficiency judgment, prior to sale. Sold subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements and restrictions of record.

Haigh Porter

Special Referee for Dillon County

Dillon, South Carolina.

