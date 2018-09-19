2017-CP-17-00498 US Bank National Assn. vs Robert Bucy

SPECIAL REFEREE NOTICE OF SALE 2017-CP-17-00498 BY VIRTUE of a decree heretofore granted in the case of: U.S. Bank National Association, As Indenture Trustee For Springleaf Mortgage Loan Trust 2013-2, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2013-2 vs. Brenda Bucy a/k/a Brenda Hyman Bucy, individually, as Heir or Devisee of the Estate of Robert Bucy a/k/a Robert Bucy, Jr., Deceased; The Estate of Robert Bucy a/k/a Robert Bucy, Jr., Deceased and Any other Heirs-at-Law or Devisees of the Estate of Robert Bucy a/k/a Robert Bucy, Jr., Deceased, their heirs, Personal Representatives, Administrators, Successors and Assigns, and all other persons entitled to claim through them; all unknown persons with any right, title or interest in the real estate described herein; also any persons who may be in the military service of the United States of America, being a class designated as John Doe; and any unknown minors or persons under a disability being a class designated as Richard Roe, I, the undersigned Haigh Porter, Special Referee for Dillon County, or his designee will sell on Monday, October 8, 2018 at 12:00 PM, at the County Courthouse, 301 West Main Street, Dillon, SC 29536, to the highest bidder: All those two certain pieces, parcels or lots of land situate, lying and being in the town of Lake View, County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, being known and designated as Lots Number Nine (9) and Ten (10) in Block Number Fifteen (15) on map prepared for W. Jesse Ford by Johnson & Roberts, CES, dated October 1950; being bounded in the aggregate on the North by 6th Avenue for a distance of 150 feet; on the East by Smith Street 92.3 feet; on the South by Lots #6, 7, and 8, 150 feet; and on the West by Lot of George W. Hayes 100 feet.This being the same property conveyed to Robert Bucy, Jr., and Brenda Bucy by Deed of Edward M. Hyman dated January 28, 1975 and recorded February 3, 1975 in Book 139 at Page 387 in the ROD Office for Dillon County. Subsequently, Robert Bucy a/k/a Robert Bucy, Jr., died on June 13, 2016, leaving his interest in the subject property to his heirs, Brenda Bucy a/k/a Brenda Hyman Bucy. TMS No. 111-07-19-006. Property address: 208 E 6th Avenue, Lake View, SC 29563. The Court in its Decree has further made its finding that this mortgage was intended to and specifically secures and collateralizes that certain Mobile Home permanently affixed to the above described real estate in the mortgage being foreclosed and is further provided under the laws of the State of South Carolina, the same being more particularly described as follows: 1964 REDMAN NEW MOON Manufactured Home, Serial No. 320120186, with any fixtures. TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee, at conclusion of the bidding, five percent (5%) of said bid is due and payable immediately upon closing of the bidding, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to Plaintiff’s debt in the case of non-compliance. In the event of a third party bidder and that any third party bidder fails to deliver the required deposit in certified (immediately collectible) funds with the Office of the Special Referee, said deposit being due and payable immediately upon closing of the bidding on the day of sale, the Special Referee will re-sell the subject property at the most convenient time thereafter (including the day of sale) upon notification to counsel for Plaintiff. Should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to comply with the balance due of the bid within 30 days, then the Special Referee may re-sell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day (at the risk of the said highest bidder). No personal or deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding will not remain open after the date of sale, but compliance with the bid may be made immediately. Purchaser to pay for documentary stamps on Special Referee’s Deed. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the balance of the bid from the date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 5.500% per annum. The Plaintiff may waive any of its rights, including its right to a deficiency judgment, prior to sale. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements and restrictions of record. This sale is subject to all title matters of record and any interested party should consider performing an independent title examination of the subject property as no warranty is given. The sale will not be held unless either Plaintiff’s attorney or Plaintiff’s bidding agent is present at the sale and either Plaintiff’s attorney or Plaintiff’s bidding agent enters the authorized bid of Plaintiff for this captioned matter. In the alternative, Plaintiff’s counsel, if permitted by the Court, may advise this Court directly of its authorized bidding instructions. In the event a sale is inadvertently held without Plaintiff’s Counsel or Counsel’s bidding agent entering the authorized bid of Plaintiff for this specifically captioned matter, the sale shall be null and void and the property shall be re-advertised for sale on the next available sale date. Neither the Plaintiff nor its counsel make representations as to the integrity of the title or the fair market value of the property offered for sale. Prior to bidding you may wish to review the current state law or seek the advice of any attorney licensed in South Carolina.

Haigh Porter

Special Referee for Dillon County

Scott and Corley, P.A.

Attorney for Plaintiff.

