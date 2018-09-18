SCDNR Declares Temporary Hunting Closures In Portions Of Pee Dee And Waccamaw River Drainages

Due to the extreme high river level and widespread flooding following Hurricane Florence, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) has declared a temporary closure for hunting within the Pee Dee and Waccamaw River drainage systems on all game species except for alligator, doves, hogs and coyotes.

The Department has received contacts from numerous concerned sportsmen. The flooding has created potential for exploitation of game species that are deprived of their normal escape routes and confined to small areas of high ground.

Effective at 12:01 am on Wednesday, September 19th, a 10-day closure of the hunting season for all game species, excluding alligator, dove, hogs and coyotes, will be in effect. The current closure will continue until 11:59 pm on Friday, September 28th, 2018. SCDNR will continue to monitor flooded areas to adjust the closure zones and timeframes as conditions change. Any changes will be posted on the SCDNR website. This closure effects all public and private lands included within the closed areas.