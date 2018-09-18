2018-CP-17-00184 First Tennessee Bank National Assn. vs. Dwayne B. Thompson

NOTICE OF SALE 2018-CP-17-00184 BY VIRTUE of a decree heretofore granted in the case of: First Tennessee Bank National Association against Dwayne B. Thompson, I, the undersigned Special Referee for Dillon County, will sell on October 1, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at the Dillon County Courthouse, 301 West Main Street in Dillon, South Carolina, to the highest bidder, the following described property, to-wit: All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land, situate, lying and being in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, containing .78 acre, and being shown as Lot No. Eighty (80) on a plat surveyed for Lloyd Meekins and Walter H. Price by Jimmy H. Turner, RLS, dated Nov-Dec 1981. Said lot is more fully described as follows: Beginning at an iron on the western side of a road at a point where land of Price and Meekins joins land of Lela C. Utley Stephens and then running S 13 degrees 21’ 11” West along the edge of said road a distance of 169.07 feet to an iron; thence continuing along the curve of said road a distance of 156.90 feet to an iron; thence continuing along said road S. 68 degrees 58’ 47” West a distance of 33.38 feet to an iron; thence running N 21 degrees 07’ 33” West a distance of 200 feet to an iron; thence running N 69 degrees 06’ 57” East a distance of 242.76 feet to the beginning. Being the same property conveyed unto Dwayne B. Thompson by deed from Lloyd Meekins and Walter L. Price d/b/a P&M Properties dated August 19, 1985 and recorded August 22, 1985 in Deed Book 192 at Page 157 in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County, South Carolina. TMS No. 094-00-00-030 Property Address: 1820 Skylite Drive, Dillon, SC 29536. TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee at conclusion of the bidding, five per cent (5%) of said bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to plaintiff’s debt in the case of noncompliance. Should the successful bidder fail or refuse to make the required deposit at time of bid or comply with the other terms of the bid within thirty (30) days, then the Special Referee may resell the property on the same terms and conditions (at the risk of the said defaulting bidder). Should the Plaintiff, or one of its representatives, fail to be present at the time of sale, the property is automatically withdrawn from said sale and sold at the next available sales day upon the terms and conditions as set forth in the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale or any Supplemental Order. The successful bidder will be required to pay for documentary stamps on the Deed and interest on the balance of the bid from the date of sale to the date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 5.7500%. THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO ASSESSMENTS, COUNTY TAXES, EXISTING EASEMENTS, EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD, AND OTHER SENIOR ENCUMBRANCES. No personal or deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding will not remain open after the date of sale, but compliance with the bid may be made immediately. NOTICE: The foreclosure deed is not a warranty

deed. Interested bidders should satisfy themselves as to the quality of

title to be conveyed by obtaining an independent title search well before

the foreclosure sale date. Honorable Charles E. Curry Special Referee Dillon County Riley Pope & Laney, LLC Post Office Box 11412 Columbia, SC 29211

(803) 799-9993 Attorneys for Plaintiff.



